A school engineering ArMath in the Air lab, whose students will study and develop unmanned flying objects, opened in the city of Martakert, Artsakh on November 12.

November 17, 2022, 13:46 It is planned to open "Armath in the Air" UAV workshops in at least all cities of Artsakh. Project Manager

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The classes will start in about a week.



Head of the project of UITE “Armat” engineering laboratory, Sedrak Vardanyan told “Artsakhpress”, noting that the classes will take place twice a week.



"This workshop is the second in Artsakh. The first one has been operating effectively for 8 months in Stepanakert's school N3 after A. Griboyedov.

It is planned to open such workshops in at least all cities of Artsakh.

The workshop opened in Martakert can also be visited by schoolchildren from the villages of the region.



A one-year course will be organized here, as a result of which, in addition to gaining theoretical knowledge about UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle), they will be able to manage them, as well as perform technical maintenance," said S. Vardanyan, adding that two specialists are included in the organization of the courses.