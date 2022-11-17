Artsakhpress

Regular Sitting of the Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs of the Artsakh National Assembly Convened

November 17, a sitting of the Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs of the National Assembly of Artsakh was convened. It was held by the Chairman of the Committee, Aram Grigoryan, the press service of Artsakh NA stated.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The issue of making additions to the law "On Military Service and the Status of Servicemen" was discussed.

Deputy Minister of Social Development and Migration, Vahram Arakelyan, was the keynote speaker. According to him, the planned additions are due to the need to legally establish the right to one-time financial assistance and monthly financial assistance to the families of civilians killed and missing as a result of provocative actions by Azerbaijan, and civilians recognized as disabled after January 1, 2014.

According to NA President, Artur Tovmasyan, who was present at the meeting, the law should also apply to citizens who suffered as a result of the first Artsakh war. Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Social and Health Affairs, Aram Grigoryan, proposed to further discuss the issue and make a separate decision on this issue, especially since there will be a need to clarify the lists.

The project was approved by the committee. It will be submitted for discussion at the forthcoming sitting of Parliament.


     

