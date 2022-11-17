Biden congratulates Republicans on winning House majority

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I congratulate Leader [Kevin] McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families,” he said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden said the elections “demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy.”

The midterm elections took place on November 8. CNN estimated that Republicans will hold 218 seats in the House out of the total of 435.