Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is in Georgia on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Georgian Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

November 17, 2022, 10:03 Armenian Parliament Speaker’s official visit to Georgia kicks off

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The visit kicked off by an event organized by the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Georgian Speaker of Parliament and other officials were also invited to attend the event.

Armenian Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan delivered opening remarks, stating: “I am glad to be present at such a memorable event during my official visit to brotherly Georgia. I am also glad that my good friend and partner Shalva is also here. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia, however, the Armenian-Georgian joint past path, historical connections and traditions have a history of millennia”.

Alen Simonyan said major achievements have been registered in the inter-state ties over the past thirty years, however the trace left by rich cultural ties of the two nations is huge and can’t be measured.

The Georgian Speaker of Parliament also delivered remarks, congratulating on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian-Georgian diplomatic relations and stating that every minute and second of these 30 years have further intensified the ties between the two peoples and put the diplomatic relations on firmer basis.

Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ashot Smbatyan touched upon the close ties between the two nations and the dynamically developing inter-state relations.