Zelenskyy receives 'signals' that Putin wants direct talks

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that during communication with Western partners "received signals" that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants direct negotiations, reports UNIAN.
Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan is in Georgia on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Georgian Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.
Armenia has accepted the Russian proposals for the peace treaty back in January 2021, but did not talk...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with former President of Switzerland...
Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, United States European Command,...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for New Delhi at the invitation...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Tunisia on November 16, MFA Spokesperson Vahan...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to sustain momentum...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
On November 16, a scientific conference entitled “The Idea of Depatriation and Ontological Struggle in Western Armenian Literature" was held at American Armenian Lutovika and Hakob Ayntaplyans scientific-research center of Western Armenian and Armenian studies in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan on his facebook page presented 2020-2022 cases of violation...
In the main building of the Artsakh State University, a scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor...
A baby girl born in town of Martuni in Gegharkunik Province symbolizes the 8 billionth person in the...
Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan received the delegation of the Mission of the International Committee...
The specialists of the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation visited Artsakh on November 11-13.
One serviceman died and 7 others were injured when a Kamaz military transport truck crashed and overturned Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh considered as disinformation the message of the Azerbaijani...
The Armenian Defense Ministry denied another misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire on November...
The Defense Army of Artsakh did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories...
On the night of November 10-11, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire, from rifle weapons...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
