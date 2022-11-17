Zelenskyy receives 'signals' that Putin wants direct talks

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that during communication with Western partners "received signals" that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants direct negotiations, reports UNIAN.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I received signals ... that Putin wants direct negotiations. I received such signals. I offered a public meeting, because Russia is waging a public war," Zelenskyy said.

He also confirmed a meeting with CIA director William Burns in Kyiv. Zelenskyy added that Burns was in the capital at the time of a massive Russian missile strike on Ukrainian territory and was in hiding.