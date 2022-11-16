We must overcome many difficult challenges together. The session of the Artsakh Republic Government was held chaired by Ruben Vardanyan

The session of the Artsakh Republic Government was held today chaired by State Minister Ruben Vardanyan. During the session, " The draft law on the state budget 2023 of the Republic of Artsakh" and related drafts were presented and approved. Minister of Finance and Economy Vahram Baghdasaryan presented the main indices of the draft budget, the press service of Artsakh Government stated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Touching upon the agenda item, Ruben Vardanyan noted that according to the established procedure, the draft budget should be submitted to the National Assembly at this stage. "My position is that we should review the budgetary approaches.

As the budget process started before my tenure, so taking into account the importance of maintaining financial stability, it is necessary to submit the already formed draft budget and work in the coming months to develop a new budget based on the principles of program budgeting."

Speaking about the financial and economic situation, the State Minister noted that the created difficult conditions no longer allow working under the previous regime. Taking into account today's challenges the crisis situation requires a correct assessment of the available opportunities and resources and their maximum effective use.

"We have serious problems, including a large budget deficit, and to solve these problems, difficult and sometimes even unpopular decisions must be made. Otherwise we will not be able to overcome the crisis. I am saying this so that we can clearly imagine the reality and understand that together we have to overcome many difficult challenges", Ruben Vardanyan emphasized.

At the end of the session, the State Minister instructed the state administration bodies and the institutions and organizations operating under their authority to refrain from additional purchases and assuming new financial obligations until the end of the year.

