Armenia accepted that agreement back in January 2021 - PM on Russian proposals

Armenia has accepted the Russian proposals for the peace treaty back in January 2021, but did not talk about that because it wasn’t considered appropriate, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Q&A session with the members of Parliament.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Commenting on the opposition’s criticism that the leadership’s positions regarding the Nagorno Karabakh issue are not specific and are elusive, the PM said that if he could understand that assessment just 1-1.5 month ago, today he cannot accept and perceive it. Pashinyan called the latest statement of the Russian President in Valdai very important and significant in terms of clarifying a number of issues and recording that there is almost consensus situation in Armenia’s political field in terms of these approaches.

“The talk was about what is the attitude of the government of Armenia towards the proposals of Russia. The essence of that proposal, as it was later revealed, was the following – to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh indefinitely. When that question was asked over the Russian proposals, the government, of course, responded very quickly, but there were statements both in the opposition field and in Nagorno Karabakh which were demanding the government to accept the Russian proposals. And I can say now that the government has accepted that proposal long ago, back in January 2021, but did not speak about that just because it wasn’t considered appropriate”, Pashinyan said and thanked the Russian President for providing an opportunity to clarify the topic.

Pashinyan said that today the position of the government is what the opposition has been demanding from them, without knowing that the government has adopted that position long ago. He said that he has shared that position with the President of Nagorno Karabakh long ago.

Pashinyan stated that if now the opposition has another opinion and thinks that Armenia must reject the proposals of Russia, then it would be right for them to publicly announce that.