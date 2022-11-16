Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenia accepted that agreement back in January 2021 - PM on Russian proposals

Armenia has accepted the Russian proposals for the peace treaty back in January 2021, but did not talk about that because it wasn’t considered appropriate, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Q&A session with the members of Parliament.

Armenia accepted that agreement back in January 2021 - PM on Russian proposals

Armenia accepted that agreement back in January 2021 - PM on Russian proposals

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Commenting on the opposition’s criticism that the leadership’s positions regarding the Nagorno Karabakh issue are not specific and are elusive, the PM said that if he could understand that assessment just 1-1.5 month ago, today he cannot accept and perceive it. Pashinyan called the latest statement of the Russian President in Valdai very important and significant in terms of clarifying a number of issues and recording that there is almost consensus situation in Armenia’s political field in terms of these approaches.

“The talk was about what is the attitude of the government of Armenia towards the proposals of Russia. The essence of that proposal, as it was later revealed, was the following – to delay the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh indefinitely. When that question was asked over the Russian proposals, the government, of course, responded very quickly, but there were statements both in the opposition field and in Nagorno Karabakh which were demanding the government to accept the Russian proposals. And I can say now that the government has accepted that proposal long ago, back in January 2021, but did not speak about that just because it wasn’t considered appropriate”, Pashinyan said and thanked the Russian President for providing an opportunity to clarify the topic.

Pashinyan said that today the position of the government is what the opposition has been demanding from them, without knowing that the government has adopted that position long ago. He said that he has shared that position with the President of Nagorno Karabakh long ago.

Pashinyan stated that if now the opposition has another opinion and thinks that Armenia must reject the proposals of Russia, then it would be right for them to publicly announce that.

 


     

Politics

Armenia accepted that agreement back in January 2021 - PM on Russian proposals

Armenia has accepted the Russian proposals for the peace treaty back in January 2021, but did not talk about that because it wasn’t considered appropriate, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Q&A session with the members of Parliament.

All news from section

Armenian Security Council Secretary met with former President of Switzerland

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with former President of Switzerland...

U.S. Major General Daniel Lasica visits Armenia

Major General Daniel Lasica, Director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, United States European Command,...

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary to depart for New Delhi

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for New Delhi at the invitation...

Armenian FM to visit Tunisia

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Tunisia on November 16, MFA Spokesperson Vahan...

Blinken urges Pashinyan to sustain momentum on peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to sustain momentum...

Resolution contains very significant formulations from the viewpoint of subjectivity of Artsakh. Ruben Vardanyan welcomes the resolution adopted by the French Senate

Artsakh State Minister welcomes the resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 15.

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

All news from section

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Society

"The Idea of Depatriation and Ontological Struggle in Western Armenian Literature". Scientific conference held in Stepanakert

On November 16, a scientific conference entitled “The Idea of Depatriation and Ontological Struggle in Western Armenian Literature" was held at American Armenian Lutovika and Hakob Ayntaplyans scientific-research center of Western Armenian and Armenian studies in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.

All news from section

Agricultural work carried out in the territories located near the contact line is obviously obstructed. Artsakh Ombudsman

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan on his facebook page presented 2020-2022 cases of violation...

Scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants opened in Artsakh State University

In the main building of the Artsakh State University, a scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor...

Baby girl born in Armenia's Martuni symbolizes 8 billionth person in the world

A baby girl born in town of Martuni in Gegharkunik Province symbolizes the 8 billionth person in the...

Ruben Vardanyan receives Head of ICRC Mission

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan received the delegation of the Mission of the International Committee...

"Teach for Armenia" specialists carried out recruitment activities in Artsakh

The specialists of the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation visited Artsakh on November 11-13.

Military

1 serviceman dead, 7 injured in truck crash

One serviceman died and 7 others were injured when a Kamaz military transport truck crashed and overturned Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

All news from section

Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh considered as disinformation the message of the Azerbaijani...

Armenian MOD refuted another misinformation of Azerbaijani MOD

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied another misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Russian peacekeeping mission accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, targeting farmer

The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire on November...

Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions located in occupied territories

The Defense Army of Artsakh did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories...

Azerbaijani forces open fire from various caliber firearms and mortars at Armenian positions

On the night of November 10-11, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Armenia accepted that agreement back in January 2021 - PM on Russian proposals
Poland’s Duda says missile’s fall was probably an accident
Erdogan says Russia uninvolved in missile incident in Poland
1 serviceman dead, 7 injured in truck crash
"The Idea of Depatriation and Ontological Struggle in Western Armenian Literature". Scientific conference held in Stepanakert
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

All news from section

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

All news from section

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Poland’s Duda says missile’s fall was probably an accident

All news from section

Erdogan says Russia uninvolved in missile incident in Poland

G20 rejects use or threat of use of nuclear weapons as inadmissible — leaders’ declaration

Trump officially announces that he will run for president in 2024

Most Read

month

week

day

Search