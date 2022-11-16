Poland’s Duda says missile’s fall was probably an accident

Polish President Andrzej Duda does not rule out the fall of a missile in the east of the country on Tuesday might have been an accident, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Most likely it was an accident," he said on Wednesday at the opening of a meeting of the National Security Council devoted to this incident.

Security Council meetings bring together the speakers of the upper and lower houses of parliament, the prime minister, foreign, interior and defense ministers, the minister-coordinator of special services, heads of parliamentary factions, a representative of the presidential staff and chief of the National Security Bureau.