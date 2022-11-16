1 serviceman dead, 7 injured in truck crash

One serviceman died and 7 others were injured when a Kamaz military transport truck crashed and overturned Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The serviceman who died in the crash is Grigor Grigoryan, born in 2000.

Seven servicemen were injured, they were taken to the garrison hospital, examined and receive necessary medical care. Their lives are not in danger. An investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.