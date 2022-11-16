On November 16, a scientific conference entitled “The Idea of Depatriation and Ontological Struggle in Western Armenian Literature" was held at American Armenian Lutovika and Hakob Ayntaplyans scientific-research center of Western Armenian and Armenian studies in Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Natioanl Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan also attended welcomed the organization of the scientific conference.

The Republic of Artsakh is still considered an unrecognized state. And we must become known to the world with such conferences and scientific events," said Artsakh NA Speaker, considering such conferences as a form of struggle.

"Unfortunately, today we live in such a situation where the sword is hanging over our heads.

And if we cannot take the right steps, we will find ourselves in a very sad situation," said the rector of Stepanakert Grigor Narekatsi University Vardan Hakobyan.

12 professors of the university made reports during the conference. All speakers received certificates from Grigor Narekatsi University.