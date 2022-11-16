Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with former President of Switzerland Micheline Calmy-Rey on November 16, the Office of the Security Council said.

November 16, 2022, 13:47 Armenian Security Council Secretary met with former President of Switzerland

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: They exchanged views on the international agenda and the processes taking place in South Caucasus.

In this context Armen Grigoryan, at the request of Ms. Micheline Calmy-Rey, presented the latest aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia’s sovereign territory and its consequences. The Secretary highlighted the dynamically developing relations with the international partners.

The sides discussed the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine on the security environment of the Caucasus.

Armen Grigoryan touched upon the unblocking of transportation infrastructures in the region, the negotiation process for the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations.