Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will depart for New Delhi at the invitation of India’s Minister of Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah to participate in the 'No Money for Terror' Conference on November 18-19, the Office of the Security Council said.

November 16, 2022

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit Armen Grigoryan will also have working meetings.