Former U.S. President Donald Trump has personally announced that he will run for president again in the 2024 presidential election.

November 16, 2022, 10:52 Trump officially announces that he will run for president in 2024

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, where his campaign will be headquartered.