Armenian FM to visit Tunisia

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Tunisia on November 16, MFA Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “From November 16, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Tunis to participate in the 43rd Ministerial session of the La Francophonie.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts”, the statement says.