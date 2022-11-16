The message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire in direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Askeran region is yet another misinformation.

November 16, 2022, 09:53 Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that allegedly on the night of November 15-16, units of the Artsakh Defense Army fired in the direction of Azerbaijani positions in the occupied territories of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh does not correspond to the reality," reads the statement.