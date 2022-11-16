The Armenian Defense Ministry denied another misinformation by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

November 16, 2022, 09:18 Armenian MOD refuted another misinformation of Azerbaijani MOD

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The report spread by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that the Armenian armed forces allegedly opened fire at Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at 9:40 p.m. on November 15 is yet another misinformation," the press service of the Defense Ministry said in a statement.