Artsakh State Minister welcomes the resolution adopted by the French Senate on November 15.

November 15, 2022, 21:52 Resolution contains very significant formulations from the viewpoint of subjectivity of Artsakh. Ruben Vardanyan welcomes the resolution adopted by the French Senate

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan wrote on Facebook page.

I thank the deputies of the French Senate for having adopted this important resolution for the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and for our people.



Special thanks to Senators Bruno Retailleau, Christian Cambon, Patrick Kanner, Hervé Marseille, Éliane Assassi and Gilbert-Luc Devinaz for introducing the resolution.



The resolution contains very significant formulations for us from the viewpoint of subjectivity of Artsakh. The document reaffirms the necessity of recognizing the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and using recognition as a negotiation tool for the establishment of lasting peace.The resolution emphasizes as well that Azerbaijan's repeated aggressive actions against Artsakh threaten the security and freedom of Artsakh Armenians.



These are the points that are essential for the future of Artsakh and Artsakh Armenians. The fair struggle of the Artsakh Armenians to live in security and with dignity in their homeland will one day reach its goal, owing to the Armenian people’s determination and our friends’ support.