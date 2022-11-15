Artsakhpress

Politics

The French Senate adopts resolution supporting Armenia and proposing sanctions against Azerbaijan

The Senate of the France Republic adopted a resolution supporting Armenia and proposing sanctions against Azerbaijan, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message states: "Among other provisions, the resolution of the French Senate.

- demands to remove the armed forces of Azerbaijan from the sovereign territory of Armenia and to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia;

- calls for the release of all Armenian prisoners of war and their return to the homeland;

- suggests that the French government, in cooperation with European partners, should elaborate diplomatic and economic measures to punish the aggression carried out by Azerbaijan, including imposing sanctions that will target the assets of the Azerbaijani authorities, as well as embargo on the import of gas and oil from Azerbaijan;

- reaffirms the need to recognize the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh and suggests the government to establish a humanitarian office in Nagorno Karabakh;

- suggests the government to consider the possibility of supporting the reinforcement of the defense capabilities of Armenia.

It is noted that Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan and Nagorno-Karabakh representative Hovhannes Gevorgyan were present at the resolution adoption session as guests of honor.


     

Politics

Armenian FM to visit Tunisia

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Tunisia on November 16, MFA Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

Society

Scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants opened in Artsakh State University

In the main building of the Artsakh State University, a scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants has been opened.

Military

Defense Army’s units did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Artsakh’s Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh considered as disinformation the message of the Azerbaijani side, according to which units of the Defense Army opened fire on Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Askeran region.

