In the main building of the Artsakh State University, a scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants has been opened.

November 15, 2022, 15:10 Scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants opened in Artsakh State University

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Armen Sargsyan, Rector of Artsakh State University said: “The opening of the cabinet of scientific discussions is considered to be an unprecedented.

"For the first time in the history of the Republic of Artsakh, a cabinet is being opened, which is aimed at organizing scientific discussions and debates. During the last 12-13 years, in various fields of Artsakh, especially in economy, mining, preschool education, general education, higher education, science and other fields, professor Grigori Gabrielants implemented a number of important projects. The opening and furnishing of this cabinet is one of those projects," said A. Sargsyan.

The first scientific discussion in the cabinet was personally organized by the advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Professor G. Gabrielyants.

Congratulating everyone Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan emphasized the importance of having such a cabinet in the university. There is a need to restore the culture of discussions in our reality.

After the lecture, the attendees exchanged ideas on the topic.

Artak Beglaryan, the advisor to the Artsakh State Minister, chairman of the Scientific Council of Artsakh State University also attended the opening of the cabinet.