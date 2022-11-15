Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants opened in Artsakh State University

In the main building of the Artsakh State University, a scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants has been opened.

Scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants opened in Artsakh State University

Scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants opened in Artsakh State University

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Armen Sargsyan, Rector of Artsakh State University said: “The opening of the cabinet of scientific discussions is considered to be an unprecedented.

Возможно, это изображение 1 человек"For the first time in the history of the Republic of Artsakh, a cabinet is being opened, which is aimed at organizing scientific discussions and debates. During the last 12-13 years, in various fields of Artsakh, especially in economy, mining, preschool education, general education, higher education, science and other fields, professor Grigori Gabrielants implemented a number of important projects. The opening and furnishing of this cabinet is one of those projects," said A. Sargsyan.

Возможно, это изображение 8 человек, люди сидят, люди стоят, костюм, офис и в помещенииThe first scientific discussion in the cabinet was personally organized by the advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Professor G.  Gabrielyants.

Congratulating everyone Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan emphasized the importance of having such a cabinet in the university. There is a need to restore the culture of discussions in our reality.

After the lecture, the attendees exchanged ideas on the topic.

Возможно, это изображение 7 человек, люди сидят и в помещенииArtak Beglaryan, the advisor to the Artsakh State Minister, chairman of the Scientific Council of Artsakh State University also attended the opening of the cabinet.


     

Politics

U.S. policy should align with Artsakh’s survival and Armenia’s security - ANCA

U.S. policy toward the Caucasus should strengthen the security of Armenia and Artsakh against threats from Azerbaijan and Turkey, according to testimony submitted by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) for a November 16th Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the region.

All news from section

Armenian Prime Minister holds phone talk with United States Secretary of State

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of...

Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijani leader of terrorizing Armenian civilians

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev of terrorizing Armenian...

Armenian Ombudsperson receives young delegates of OSCE PA

On November 14, Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan received the young delegates...

Artsakh FM, Pridnestrovian counterpart exchange views on regional processes

On November 14, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan and Foreign Minister...

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary receives OSCE PA Young Delegates

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today members of the group of OSCE...

Azerbaijan’s daily attacks into Armenian sovereign territory well documented by EU monitors - Marukyan

Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia Edmon Marukyan says that Azerbaijan’s daily attacks into Armenia’s...

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

All news from section

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Society

Scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants opened in Artsakh State University

In the main building of the Artsakh State University, a scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants has been opened.

All news from section

Baby girl born in Armenia's Martuni symbolizes 8 billionth person in the world

A baby girl born in town of Martuni in Gegharkunik Province symbolizes the 8 billionth person in the...

Ruben Vardanyan receives Head of ICRC Mission

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan received the delegation of the Mission of the International Committee...

"Teach for Armenia" specialists carried out recruitment activities in Artsakh

The specialists of the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation visited Artsakh on November 11-13.

Azerbaijani armed forces open fire on a tractor in Artsakh, a civilian injured

On November 12, at around 6:00 p.m., the Askeran regional police department received a message that...

The construction index in Artsakh increased by more than 7%

In January-September of the current year, 46.5 billion drams worth of construction work was carried out...

Military

Russian peacekeeping mission accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, targeting farmer

The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire on November 12 when an Armenian farmer came under fire.

All news from section

Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions located in occupied territories

The Defense Army of Artsakh did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories...

Azerbaijani forces open fire from various caliber firearms and mortars at Armenian positions

On the night of November 10-11, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound from Azerbaijan shooting

On November 10, at around 10:30, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound from...

MOD: Artsakh army units did not open fire towards Azerbaijan positions

The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh...

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Scientific discussion cabinet named after Professor Grigory Gabrielyants opened in Artsakh State University
Erdogan, Biden meet during G20 summit
Baby girl born in Armenia's Martuni symbolizes 8 billionth person in the world
U.S. policy should align with Artsakh’s survival and Armenia’s security - ANCA
Ruben Vardanyan receives Head of ICRC Mission
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

All news from section

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

All news from section

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Erdogan, Biden meet during G20 summit

All news from section

Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus say they cannot accept migrants

Iranian lawmakers sharply criticize Aliyev

Terror attack in Istanbul committed by woman — Turkish vice president

Most Read

month

week

day

Search