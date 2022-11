A baby girl born in town of Martuni in Gegharkunik Province symbolizes the 8 billionth person in the world from Armenia.

November 15, 2022, 14:05 Baby girl born in Armenia's Martuni symbolizes 8 billionth person in the world

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The girl, named Arpi, was born healthy with a weight of 2,9kg, 49cm height at the Martuni maternity clinic.

Her parents are Karen and Ani Kocharyan from the village of Tsovinar. Arpi is their third child.