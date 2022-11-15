Ruben Vardanyan receives Head of ICRC Mission

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan received the delegation of the Mission of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Nagorno Karabakh led by head Nicolas Fleury, the Office of the State Minister said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan highlighted the important activity of the ICRC Mission in Artsakh especially in the post-war period, both in terms of humanitarian activities and various programs for assisting the population.

Nicolas Fleury presented information about the past and ongoing activities, as well as about the socio-economic assistance programs for the vulnerable groups of the society.

Issues relating to ensuring the continuation of future cooperation and programs were discussed.

Ruben Vardanyan drew the attention of the guests on the latest incident registered in Khramort village of Askeran region when shots were fired from the Azerbaijani combat positions towards a civilian who was conducting agricultural work.

The sides highlighted ensuring the security of all groups of the population. “Around 30,000 children live in Artsakh, we are obliged to ensure their security and peaceful childhood”, the State Minister said.