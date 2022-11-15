Armenian Prime Minister holds phone talk with United States Secretary of State

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on November 15, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Pashinyan and Secretary Blinken exchanged ideas on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly on the November 7 foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington, D.C. and the subsequent trilateral meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

Secretary Blinken expressed the United States readiness to continue supporting the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

PM Pashinyan highly appreciated the efforts of the United States and Secretary Blinken’s personal involvement.

Pashinyan and Blinken agreed to continue discussions on the steps aimed at increasing the level of security and stability in the region, including resolution of humanitarian issues.