Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijani leader of terrorizing Armenian civilians

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev of terrorizing Armenian civilians, his remarks came on Twitter.
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Dressed in mil uniform & in military audience #AZ pres Aliyev in his threatening & aggressive speech of Nov 8 announced that Sisian, Goris, Kapan & other #ARM towns are in field of their view & ARM understands what it means. It is blatant act of terrorizing civil population," he tweeted.