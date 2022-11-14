Armenian Ombudsperson receives young delegates of OSCE PA

On November 14, Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan received the young delegates of the OSCE PA, her Office said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defender presented the mandate of the institution to the young delegates of the OSCE PA, referred to the Public Councils adjunct to the Human Rights Defender, presented the goals and functions of the establishment of the Councils.

In her speech, Ms. Grigoryan referred to the structure of the Human Rights Defender’s Office, directions of activities, and highlighted the work of regional subdivisions.

Further, the Defender answered the questions of the young delegates of the OSCE PA regarding the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression on September 13-14, human rights challenges in Armenia, freedom of speech and assembly, as well as women's rights.

Defender Grigoryan presented the published ad hoc reports, referred to the facts presented in them, talking about the prisoners of war, cases of war crimes, including torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.

Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan informed that the reports published by the Human Rights Defender’s Office were submitted to international organizations and actors.