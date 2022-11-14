Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus say they cannot accept migrants

The European Union's four Mediterranean states have issued a joint statement on a deal with Europe to jointly help asylum seekers, AP reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus reiterated their position that they cannot subscribe to the idea that first-entry countries are the only possible European landing places for illegal immigrants.

They added that the number of migrants admitted by other EU member states represents only a very small fraction of the actual number of illegal arrivals.

Four countries condemned the activities of private charity ships acting with complete independence from the competent state authorities to rescue hundreds of migrants at sea.

Italy's new government is locked in a week-long standoff with humanitarian groups rescuing migrants in the central Mediterranean Sea. Italy believes the countries whose flag the ships fly should receive the migrants, not Italy, which humanitarian groups, lawyers and human rights activists strongly oppose.

Italy sent three ships carrying migrants to ports in the south of the country, initially allowing those deemed vulnerable, including minors and the sick, to disembark. Eventually all were allowed to enter Italy. But the fourth ship, Ocean Viking, remained in international waters and eventually headed for France after nearly three weeks of sailing, finally docking in the port of Toulon on Friday.

The Ocean Viking episode led to a diplomatic conflict between Italy and France after Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, thanked Paris for accepting the migrants before France agreed to do so.

French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin then announced France's withdrawal from a solidarity mechanism approved in June to relieve pressure on frontline countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain by accepting asylum seekers. French officials also announced new border checks with Italy.