On November 14, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan and Foreign Minister of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vitaly Ignatev had an online conversation, the Artsakh MFA said.

November 14, 2022, 15:55 Artsakh FM, Pridnestrovian counterpart exchange views on regional processes

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides exchanged views on the issues related to regional processes and trends for conflicts settlement. The importance of maintaining and expanding the relations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries was stressed during the conversation too.

Minister Babayan expressed his concern about the recent energy crisis in Pridnestrovie and noted that the people of Artsakh empathize with the people of Pridnestrovie. The Minister also expressed hope that the PMR leadership would manage to stabilize the situation as soon as possible.