Artsakh FM, Pridnestrovian counterpart exchange views on regional processes

On November 14, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan and Foreign Minister of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vitaly Ignatev had an online conversation, the Artsakh MFA said.
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today members of the group of OSCE...
Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia Edmon Marukyan says that Azerbaijan’s daily attacks into Armenia’s...
Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians "our citizens" and shoots at them. Nikol Pashinyan.
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is ready to sign the document on the automatic...
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the results of the...
The Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The specialists of the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation visited Artsakh on November 11-13.
On November 12, at around 6:00 p.m., the Askeran regional police department received a message that...
In January-September of the current year, 46.5 billion drams worth of construction work was carried out...
On November 10, the International Science Day is celebrated.
In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's...
State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute...
The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire on November 12 when an Armenian farmer came under fire.
The Defense Army of Artsakh did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories...
On the night of November 10-11, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire, from rifle weapons...
On November 10, at around 10:30, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound from...
The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh...
On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
