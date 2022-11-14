Armenia’s Security Council Secretary receives OSCE PA Young Delegates

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today members of the group of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Young Delegates, the Security Council said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armen Grigoryan presented the current regional security situation around Armenia, some details about the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process and the approaches and views of Armenia.

The parties highlighted the importance of the deployment of OSCE needs assessment mission and the EU civilian mission in Armenia and touched upon their activities. In this context Armen Grigoryan emphasized the potential of the cooperation in such formats aimed at contributing to the strengthening of the security environment in the region.