Russian peacekeeping mission accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, targeting farmer

The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of violating the Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire on November 12 when an Armenian farmer came under fire.

November 14, 2022, 12:45

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian Ministry of Defense released the report of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, which mentions that around 15:30, November 12, small arms fire was opened from an Azerbaijani position in the direction of a local resident who was engaged in agricultural work using farming equipment some 1,8km east from Khramort village.

The farmer sustained minor injuries and the equipment was also damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian peacekeeping command is carrying out an investigation with the Azerbaijani side.