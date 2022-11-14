The specialists of the "Teach for Armenia" educational foundation visited Artsakh on November 11-13.

November 14, 2022, 11:46 "Teach for Armenia" specialists carried out recruitment activities in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In addition to organizing a number of events, they carried out work on the recruitment of future teacher-leaders under the 2023 program.

Angela Galstyan, Head of University Recruitment for the Foundation,informed "Artsakhpress”.

"Works aimed at recruiting students have begun. During our visit to Artsakh, tent events were organized in the Artsakh State University and in the park named after Charles Aznavour in Stepanakert, "said Galstyan.

According to Mayis Simonyan, the recruitment specialist of "Teacher for Armenia", the close connection with Artsakh is permanent.

"The youth here are interested in our program. At the moment, we have 28 teacher-leaders in Artsakh. We are recruiting the team that will enter Artsakh in 2023. Such events will be continuous. The foundation's mission is to promote the nationwide movement of young people for the sake of expanding the educational opportunities of all children of Armenia and Artsakh," he said, noting that the goal of "Teach for Armenia" is to create conditions for the children living in Armenia and Artsakh to discover their full potential through excellent education.