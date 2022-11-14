The terror attack in Istanbul’s Istiklal Caddesi pedestrian street that killed at least six was committed by a woman, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday, Tass informs.

November 14, 2022, 09:54 Terror attack in Istanbul committed by woman — Turkish vice president

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It was a woman who detonated the bomb. It indicates a terror attack. As a result, six people were killed. The number of those injured increased to 81. Two of them are in grave condition," he said.

A powerful explosion hit the Istiklal Caddesi, a crowded pedestrian street in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, at about 16:20 local time. According to official data, six people were killed and 81 more were injured. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that preliminary data indicated that it was a terror attack.