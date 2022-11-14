Azerbaijan’s daily attacks into Armenian sovereign territory well documented by EU monitors - Marukyan

Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia Edmon Marukyan says that Azerbaijan’s daily attacks into Armenia’s sovereign territory have been well documented by the EU Monitoring Capacity that has been recently deployed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Daily attacks by Azerbaijani army into Armenian sovereign territory are well documented by the recently deployed EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia. The mission will make it clear for EU and others that attacks are unprovoked and are well planned terror by Azerbaijan towards Armenian statehood”, Marukyan tweeted.