Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians "our citizens" and shoots at them. Nikol Pashinyan

Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians "our citizens" and shoots at them.

Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians "our citizens" and shoots at them. Nikol Pashinyan

Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote in his Twitter microblog.

''AZ calls #Armenians of #NK "our citizens" &, at the same time, shoots at them while they’re doing agricultural work. 3 civilians have been killed and 16 wounded since 11/9/2020 with 54 cases of attempted murder. Is this implementation of Az narrative saying “NK issue is solved”?


     

Politics

Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians "our citizens" and shoots at them. Nikol Pashinyan

Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians "our citizens" and shoots at them. Nikol Pashinyan.

All news from section

Even if Russia wants, or decides that its forces should leave Nagorno Karabakh, it should create additional guarantees

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is ready to sign the document on the automatic...

Aliyev, Erdogan discuss results of tripartite meeting in Russia’s Sochi

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the results of the...

Deputy Taguhi Tovmasyan presented Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin the need to extend the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh

The Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan...

Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s commitment to Prague and Sochi agreements

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s commitment to the agreements reached with Azerbaijan...

Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of danger of being subjected to genocide – Pashinyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the President of Azerbaijan himself is breaching the agreements...

Geopolitical ambitions of Azerbaijani authorities continue to be a threat to security of South Caucasus – Armenian PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev...

Economy

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.

All news from section

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Society

Azerbaijani armed forces open fire on a tractor in Artsakh, a civilian injured

On November 12, at around 6:00 p.m., the Askeran regional police department received a message that in the administrative area of the village of Artsakh's Khramort village, Azerbaijanis fired from firearms at civilians working with a tractor in the field, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh reported,

All news from section

The construction index in Artsakh increased by more than 7%

In January-September of the current year, 46.5 billion drams worth of construction work was carried out...

Artsakh Scientific Center to run another workshop. Director

On November 10, the International Science Day is celebrated.

With the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new apartment buildings being built in Ivanyan

In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's...

Artsakh State Minister pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 War

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute...

The President paid tribute to the memory of martyrs of the third Artsakh war

On November 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Military Pantheon of...

Military

Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions located in occupied territories

The Defense Army of Artsakh did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Artsakh.

All news from section

Azerbaijani forces open fire from various caliber firearms and mortars at Armenian positions

On the night of November 10-11, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound from Azerbaijan shooting

On November 10, at around 10:30, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound from...

MOD: Artsakh army units did not open fire towards Azerbaijan positions

The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh...

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

CSTO Chiefs of General Staffs to discuss military cooperation

The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense...

Terror attack in Istanbul committed by woman — Turkish vice president
Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians "our citizens" and shoots at them. Nikol Pashinyan
Azerbaijani armed forces open fire on a tractor in Artsakh, a civilian injured
Biden heckled by protesters during Cop27 speech
US Treasury chief: India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

All news from section

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

All news from section

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Terror attack in Istanbul committed by woman — Turkish vice president

All news from section

Biden heckled by protesters during Cop27 speech

US Treasury chief: India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants

Russia bars entry to 200 US citizens: Russian Foreign Ministry

Most Read

month

week

day

Search