November 14, 2022, 09:08 Azerbaijan calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians "our citizens" and shoots at them. Nikol Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote in his Twitter microblog.

''AZ calls #Armenians of #NK "our citizens" &, at the same time, shoots at them while they’re doing agricultural work. 3 civilians have been killed and 16 wounded since 11/9/2020 with 54 cases of attempted murder. Is this implementation of Az narrative saying “NK issue is solved”?