Azerbaijani armed forces open fire on a tractor in Artsakh, a civilian injured

On November 12, at around 6:00 p.m., the Askeran regional police department received a message that in the administrative area of the village of Artsakh's Khramort village, Azerbaijanis fired from firearms at civilians working with a tractor in the field, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh reported,

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The officers of the regional department who arrived at the incident scene found out that on the same day at around 16:30, residents of Khramort village - 27-year-old S. Vanyan and 45-year-old A. Hayrapetyan were carrying out agricultural work with a "T-150" tractor in the area called "100 hectares" of the administrative area of the mentioned village, when fire was opened in their direction from the Azerbaijani combat position located in the nearby area.

The front and rear windshields of the tractor were broken by the shots. Pieces of the broken windshield hit A. Hayrapetyan's face, causing physical injuries.

The latter was taken to the Republican Medical Center.

The materials were provided to the Russian peacekeeping troops.