The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is ready to sign the document on the automatic extension of the mission of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh even today.

November 12, 2022, 09:12 Even if Russia wants, or decides that its forces should leave Nagorno Karabakh, it should create additional guarantees

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In an interview with Public TV, the Prime Minister mentioned that the Russian peacekeeping troops were deployed along the NK contact line and Lachin Corridor based on the decision and mandate adopted by the Federation Council of Russia.

"It is mentioned that the peacekeepers are deployed to prevent mass killings of the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. Theoretically, even if Russia wants or decides that its troops should leave, it should create additional guarantees for that mission," said Pashinyan, adding that even in that case, these guarantees should not only be created, but also exercised.

"That desire of the Russian Federation cannot be illegitimate. If the threat, for which the peacekeepers came there, is not eliminated, in case of Russia's refusal, the international mechanisms will find ways to deploy peacekeepers there," said Nikol Pashinyan.