The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Tehran to lodge a protest over the propaganda campaign waged by the country’s officials and media against Iran, MNA reported.

November 11, 2022, 17:41 Iran's Foreign Ministry summons Azeri envoy

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Iranian Foreign Ministry conveyed its strong protest over the "unfriendly remarks" by top Azeri officials and the country’s media campaign against Iran, urging an immediate end to such actions and taking effective measures to prevent the repetition of such a trend.

The Azeri ambassador expressed regret over the situation and promised to immediately convey Iran's protest to the authorities in Baku.