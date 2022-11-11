The construction index in Artsakh increased by more than 7%

In January-September of the current year, 46.5 billion drams worth of construction work was carried out in the Republic of Artsakh, which increased by 7.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the National Statistical Service of the Artsakh Republic, Manush Minasyan, told reporters, adding that in the post-war period, this indicator had continuously increased in the construction sector.

"We have had 46.5 billion drams worth of construction work. The largest share is the construction carried out at the expense of the state budget - 51.3%, humanitarian aid - 24.4 %, and organizations - 20.3 %," detailed M. Minasyan, adding that according to the types of economic activity, the housing construction scale is large, about 45 %; the transportation and storage economy is about 21% and the mining sector is 15.5%," said Minasyan.