The Kremlin does not consider the withdrawal from Kherson and the redeployment of troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River humiliating, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from journalists, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

November 11, 2022, 14:42 Kremlin doesn't consider leaving Kherson 'humiliating'

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: He noted that the status of the region has not changed from this.

"It is a subject of Russia. Legislatively this subject is fixed and defined. There is not and cannot be any change here," Peskov said in response to journalists' questions about whether Russia continues to consider the entire Kherson region its territory and whether it will legally prescribe the status of the right-bank part.

He also suggested that journalists contact the Defense Ministry for comments on the situation in the Kherson direction.

Army General Sergei Surovikin, commander of the Combined Group of Russian Forces, said Wednesday that a decision had been made to defend the left bank of the Dnieper River to preserve military lives and combat readiness. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed Surovikin to take all measures for the safe transfer of troops in the Kherson direction from the right bank to the left bank of the Dnieper.