November 11, 2022, 13:43 The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, Manush Minasyan, the Head of the National Statistical Service of the Artsakh Republic, noted, presenting the socio-economic situation in the Republic in January-September 2022.

"About 78.3 billion drams worth of industrial products were released.

The sale of finished products locally and outside the Republic amounted to 72.1 billion drams. The index of the physical volume of industrial products was 146.4% compared to the months of January-September 2021, which was ensured due to the growth of the indicators recorded in the main sectors of the industry.

In particular, the index of the physical volume of industrial products in the field of mining and open-pit operation was 196.2%. A decline was recorded in the manufacturing industry, which was 86.2%. Indicators have increased in the field of energy - 116.7%, in water supply, sewage, and waste disposal - 100.4%," detailed M. Minasyan.

The Head of the National Statistical Service noted that, in general, the structure of industrial products had not underwent significant changes for the 9 months of the current year.