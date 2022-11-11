Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the results of the tripartite meeting in Sochi, Russia, and the situation in the region, news.am informs, citing TASS.
The Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s commitment to the agreements reached with Azerbaijan...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the President of Azerbaijan himself is breaching the agreements...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev...
During the working visit to Brussels, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for France on November 10, the Armenian MFA said...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
On November 10, the International Science Day is celebrated.
In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's...
State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute...
On November 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Military Pantheon of...
The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.
The implementation of the "Long Day School" program in the Gurgen Hayrapetyan secondary school of the...
The Defense Army of Artsakh did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Artsakh.
On the night of November 10-11, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire, from rifle weapons...
On November 10, at around 10:30, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound from...
The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh...
On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
month
week
day