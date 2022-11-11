Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “According to our estimates and the data presented, we have calculated the GDP figure in the Republic to be 199,6 billion drams in January-September 2022”, she said, adding that the GDP growth rate comprised 18.2%.

However, she stated that this economic growth is still far from the macro-economic indicators existing before the war.

"In the last base year, we had a high rate of economic decline- 26.4% . By the way, in 2020 there was also a decrease compared to January-September 2019. On this background we are still far from the level of macro-economic indicators of the pre-war period", she stated.

She said that the 10.4% of the registered 18.2% growth has been ensured by industry, including energy, 2.7% - production taxes, 1.9% - trade and services, 0.9% - agriculture, 0.7% - construction.