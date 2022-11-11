Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock about retaliatory moves in case sanctions were imposed, TASS reports.
Iran’s top diplomat warns German counterpart against potential sanctions
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Provocative, interventionist and undiplomatic stances don’t signal sophistication and wisdom," the top diplomat blogged on his Twitter page, addressing Annalena Baerbock.
"Undermining old ties has long-term consequences. Germany can choose engagement to address shared challenges-or confrontation," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote. "Our response will be proportionate and firm," the diplomat stressed.
On Wednesday, the German foreign minister said that the European Union would continue its sanctions pressure on Iran.