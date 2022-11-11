Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions located in occupied territories

The Defense Army of Artsakh did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Artsakh.
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which overnight November 10-11 the units of the Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Martuni region of Artsakh is another disinformation”, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.