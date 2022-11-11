The Defense Army of Artsakh did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Artsakh.

November 11, 2022, 11:04 Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijan positions located in occupied territories

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which overnight November 10-11 the units of the Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of Martuni region of Artsakh is another disinformation”, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.