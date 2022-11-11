Deputy Taguhi Tovmasyan presented Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin the need to extend the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh

The Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan met Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin, Sergey Kopirkin, after her visit to Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''After my visit to Artsakh I had a meeting with H.E. Mr. Sergei Kopyrkin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia. The dangers, two Armenian Republics Armenia and Artsakh face, were a matter of discussion with the Ambassador of our strategic ally. Really there are a number of phenomena causing concerns, which are continuously increasing.

As an eyewitness, I touched upon the daily concerns of the people of Artsakh: I returned from Artsakh just a few days ago. The people have a concrete condition and claim: Russian peacekeepers should continue being located in the territory of the Republic of Artsakh. Prolonging the term of their mission is of key necessity from the perspective of implementing the people of Artsakh’s right to life.

I also drew the Ambassador’s attention to the situation on the Armenian borders, particularly on the fact that Armed Forces of Azerbaijan continue the unlawful occupation of a number of parts of the Armenian sovereign territory. I also stressed the unacceptability of Azerbaijan’s behavior rejecting in a malicious way to return the bodies of the Armenian servicemen killed as a consequence of Azerbaijan’s aggression. We still have unburied bodies.