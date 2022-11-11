Deputy Taguhi Tovmasyan presented Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin the need to extend the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh

The Chair of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan met Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin, Sergey Kopirkin, after her visit to Artsakh.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s commitment to the agreements reached with Azerbaijan...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the President of Azerbaijan himself is breaching the agreements...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev...
During the working visit to Brussels, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for France on November 10, the Armenian MFA said...
Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman...
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on a working visit, the ministry said.
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...
Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...
On November 10, the International Science Day is celebrated.
In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's...
State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute...
On November 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Military Pantheon of...
The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.
The implementation of the "Long Day School" program in the Gurgen Hayrapetyan secondary school of the...
On the night of November 10-11, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire, from rifle weapons of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
On November 10, at around 10:30, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound from...
The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh...
On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense...
On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
