Azerbaijani forces open fire from various caliber firearms and mortars at Armenian positions

On the night of November 10-11, the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire, from rifle weapons of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani forces also used mortars.

There are no casualties on the Armenian side.

As of 09:00, the situation in the frontline is relatively stable.