Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the results of the tripartite meeting in Sochi, Russia, and the situation in the region, news.am informs, citing TASS.

November 11, 2022, 11:30 Aliyev, Erdogan discuss results of tripartite meeting in Russia’s Sochi

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting between Aliyev and Erdogan took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, within the framework of the summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

"The successful development of relations based on alliance and friendly relations between the countries in all fields was emphasized, the situation in the region and security issues were discussed, opinions were exchanged about the results of the Sochi meeting," the message stated.

On October 31, the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan had met in Sochi.