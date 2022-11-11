US intends to protect Azerbaijan from ‘threats’ of Iran

The US intends to protect Azerbaijan from the "threats" of Iran. As noted by State Department spokesman Ned Price, for the US it is "very clear that Iran represents a threat to the region."

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Answering the question—at Thursday’s Department press briefing—that Iran is intensifying its rhetoric towards “neighboring countries like Azerbaijan. They are—they’re threatening lately; also they put together some statement accusing Azerbaijan conducting some terror act in Iran territory.

Will the United States be able to stand up and protect those neighboring countries in case Iran continues its rhetoric against them?” Price said: “He [the US Secretary of State] had an opportunity to see his Azerbaijani counterpart earlier this week. We’ve been very clear that Iran represents a threat to the region.

We will continue to stand with our partners, to support them, and ultimately to stand against the kind of destabilizing influence that Iran presents and—in its region and perhaps beyond.”