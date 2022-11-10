Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

On November 10, the athletes of the Artsakh Kyokushin Karate team who won prizes at the 35th European Championship held in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, were welcomed in Stepanakert’s Central Park named after Stepan Shahumyan with laurel wreaths and bread and salt.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the founder of the Artsakh Kyokushin Karate Federation, Coach Armen Petrosyan noted that the Artsakh team, participating in the championship held on November 4-5, as members of the national team of the Republic of Armenia, showed brilliant results.

"12 of 13 athletes returned to their homeland with various awards. Five of them won 1st place, five won 2nd place, and two athletes won 3rd prize place.

I should mention that the Armenian national team took the 3rd place, which is an unprecedented result. It is noteworthy that 13 of the 19 athletes of the national team are from Artsakh," said A. Petrosyan, adding that the Armenian team was led by the president of the federation Spartak Gasparyan, and the Artsakh team was led by Arthur Arushanyan, the six-time Kyokushin Karate European champion.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Arthur Arushanyan expressed his satisfaction with the results shown by the athletes, hoping that they will be able to surpass the results they had already recorded.

Artsakh athlete Marina Nersisyan, who took second place at the European Championship, said that she set a goal to train better in order to become the European champion.

Artsakh athletes were welcomed by Artsakh Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic Anahit Hakobyan, sports sector representatives and sports fans.