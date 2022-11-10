Japan and the US begin major joint exercise

Japan's self-defense forces and the U.S. military began a major joint Keen Sword exercise Thursday to practice defending Japan's remote archipelago islands.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, about 26,000 land, sea and air defense forces from the Japanese side will take part in the exercise. On the American side about 10 thousand military personnel will take part, including those from the space division.

Besides, in the maneuvers will be involved 20 ships of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and 10 ships of the US Armed Forces, as well as 250 aircraft of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and 120 aircraft of the US Armed Forces, including convertible aircraft Osprey.

A total of four ships and two planes from the armed forces of Australia, Canada and Great Britain will also join the U.S. and Japanese military in the exercise, which will include a scenario of defense of the remote islands of Tokunoshima in Kagoshima Prefecture. The exercise will continue through Nov. 19.