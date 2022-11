On November 10, at around 10:30, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound from the Azerbaijani fire in a military position located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministry added that the wounded soldier is in critical condition.