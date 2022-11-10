Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s commitment to Prague and Sochi agreements

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s commitment to the agreements reached with Azerbaijan during the meetings in Prague and Sochi: that is to conduct border delimitation and demarcation and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, in accordance with the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and protocol.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We will make every effort within our power to complete the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation as soon as possible, to unblock all regional transportation and economic communications, sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan because we are really and sincerely dedicated to the peace agenda”, he said in a statement during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan stated that if anyone thinks that the peace agenda is the “peaceful elimination” of Armenians of Armenia or Nagorno Karabakh, they are terribly mistaken. “The peace agenda is about the peaceful development and coexistence of Armenia and the region, and we will achieve our goal”, he concluded.