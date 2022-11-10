Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of danger of being subjected to genocide – PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the President of Azerbaijan himself is breaching the agreements reached during different meetings.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Azerbaijani President himself breaches the agreement on comprehensive addressing of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict which was reached in Brussels in December 2021. The Azerbaijani President himself breaches the option of delaying the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh indefinitely, the agreement over which was reached in November 2020 at the mediation of the President of the Russian Federation. The Azerbaijani President himself breaches the statement adopted in Sochi on November 26, 2021 and the agreement reached, according to which the demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be carried out in conditions of ensuring border security and must rule out any escalation. The Azerbaijani President himself breached the agreement reached in Brussels in December 2021, according to which troops must have been withdrawn in mirrored fashion in the most dangerous parts”, the PM said.

He said that with such actions Azerbaijan continues its aggressive genocidal policy.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s President accuses Armenia of having army in Nagorno Karabakh within the framework of the preparations for the genocide of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. “Firstly, I want to state that the Republic of Armenia does not have an army in Nagorno Karabakh, and it was Azerbaijan that rejected the proposal to send an observer mission to Nagorno Karabakh to clarify this issue, which I made in Prague on October 6. There is no army of Armenia in Nagorno Karabakh, there is a Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh, which, perhaps, is a serious obstacle for conducting the genocidal policy. My perception is that the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of the danger of being subjected to genocide”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He informed that he has presented the proposal of the authorities of Nagorno Karabakh over this topic during the trilateral meeting in Sochi on October 31: to create a demilitarized zone around Nagorno Karabakh with international guarantees as a result of which Nagorno Karabakh may not need to have a Defense Army of such a scale. Pashinyan said this proposal remains in force.