Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of danger of being subjected to genocide – PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the President of Azerbaijan himself is breaching the agreements reached during different meetings.

Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of danger of being subjected to genocide – PM

Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of danger of being subjected to genocide – PM

STEPANAKERT,  NOVEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Azerbaijani President himself breaches the agreement on comprehensive addressing of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict which was reached in Brussels in December 2021. The Azerbaijani President himself breaches the option of delaying the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh indefinitely, the agreement over which was reached in November 2020 at the mediation of the President of the Russian Federation. The Azerbaijani President himself breaches the statement adopted in Sochi on November 26, 2021 and the agreement reached, according to which the demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be carried out in conditions of ensuring border security and must rule out any escalation. The Azerbaijani President himself breached the agreement reached in Brussels in December 2021, according to which troops must have been withdrawn in mirrored fashion in the most dangerous parts”, the PM said.

He said that with such actions Azerbaijan continues its aggressive genocidal policy.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s President accuses Armenia of having army in Nagorno Karabakh within the framework of the preparations for the genocide of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. “Firstly, I want to state that the Republic of Armenia does not have an army in Nagorno Karabakh, and it was Azerbaijan that rejected the proposal to send an observer mission to Nagorno Karabakh to clarify this issue, which I made in Prague on October 6. There is no army of Armenia in Nagorno Karabakh, there is a Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh, which, perhaps, is a serious obstacle for conducting the genocidal policy. My perception is that the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of the danger of being subjected to genocide”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He informed that he has presented the proposal of the authorities of Nagorno Karabakh over this topic during the trilateral meeting in Sochi on October 31: to create a demilitarized zone around Nagorno Karabakh with international guarantees as a result of which Nagorno Karabakh may not need to have a Defense Army of such a scale. Pashinyan said this proposal remains in force.


     

Politics

Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of danger of being subjected to genocide – Pashinyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the President of Azerbaijan himself is breaching the agreements reached during different meetings.

All news from section

Geopolitical ambitions of Azerbaijani authorities continue to be a threat to security of South Caucasus – Armenian PM

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev...

At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia

During the working visit to Brussels, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan held a...

Armenia FM heading for Paris

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for France on November 10, the Armenian MFA said...

MFA says Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Russia promotes comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman...

President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws on November 9.

NATO to discuss increasing defense spending, supporting Ukraine in Vilnius in July

NATO will review a significant increase in defense spending and steps to continue its support for Ukraine...

Economy

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on a working visit, the ministry said.

All news from section

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Government of Armenia to provide 144 billion dram funding for Artsakh in 2023

The Armenian government plans to provide 144 billion drams of funding to Artsakh under the 2023 state...

Dollar falls, euro rises

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 400.91/$1 in...

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows 74% - PM

Despite the global political tension and difficult socio-economic situation, the Eurasian Economic Union...

Society

Artsakh Scientific Center to run another workshop. Director

On November 10, the International Science Day is celebrated.

All news from section

With the funding support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, new apartment buildings being built in Ivanyan

In the district consisting of 15 apartment buildings under construction in the Ivanyan community of Artsakh's...

Artsakh State Minister pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 War

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan visited today the Military Pantheon of Stepanakert to pay tribute...

The President paid tribute to the memory of martyrs of the third Artsakh war

On November 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Military Pantheon of...

"Teach for Armenia" recruitment team will visit Artsakh

The recruitment team of "Teach for Armenia" will visit Artsakh on November 11-13.

Thanks to the "Long-Day School" in Vank, learning efficiency increased and jobs created

The implementation of the "Long Day School" program in the Gurgen Hayrapetyan secondary school of the...

Military

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound from Azerbaijan shooting

On November 10, at around 10:30, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces received a gunshot wound from the Azerbaijani fire in a military position located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry said.

All news from section

MOD: Artsakh army units did not open fire towards Azerbaijan positions

The Artsakh Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani position, the Artsakh...

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 8-9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

CSTO Chiefs of General Staffs to discuss military cooperation

The Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of the CSTO member states will discuss the defense...

Azerbaijan army units open fire in direction of Armenia positions

On the night of November 6-7, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire, from rifle weapons...

Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire in direction of Armenian positions

At 7:40 p.m. on Friday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire with small arms of various caliber in...

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound from Azerbaijan shooting
Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh have army only because of danger of being subjected to genocide – PM
Geopolitical ambitions of Azerbaijani authorities continue to be a threat to security of South Caucasus – Armenian PM
Artsakh Scientific Center to run another workshop. Director
At meeting with high-ranking EU representatives, Ombudswoman touches upon Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of Armenophobia
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

All news from section

Video shows destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Azeri-occupied Artsakh territories

Presentation of the lost collections of Shushi's works of art will take place in Stepanakert

Aurora's Sunrise to have its US premiere at Los Angeles festival

Sport

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

All news from section

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Artsakh athlete won another victory at the European Championship and reached the final stage

Artsakh Athlete won bronze medal in the European Championship

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Biden says he intends to run for re-election, will make final decision early in 2023

All news from section

Vatican ready to offer its turf for talks on Ukraine

Trump says he will make ‘big announcement’ on November 15

Israeli embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on 'Victory Day'

Most Read

month

week

day

Search